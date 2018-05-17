Register
15:14 GMT +317 May 2018
    Soldiers park their amphibious vehicles on a ship as they participate in a massive amphibious landing during NATO sea exercises BALTOPS 2015 in Ustka, Poland, Wednesday, June 17, 2015

    Baltic States Ask US to Enhance NATO Battalions With Air, Naval Forces - Reports

    © AP Photo / Czarek Sokolowski
    Europe
    VILNIUS (Sputnik) - The Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian foreign ministers have asked the United States to strengthen NATO battalions, deployed in the three Baltic countries, with air and naval forces, the LRT broadcaster reported on Thursday.

    According to the media, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius spoke about the request after a meeting between the three foreign ministers and US National Security Adviser John Bolton, which took place earlier in the day.

    READ MORE: NATO Office in Moldova Likely to Close After Parliamentary Election — President

    German army armoured hotwitzer 2000 fires during NATO enchanced Forward Presence Battle Group Lithuania live shooting exercise in Pabrade military training field, Lithuania, May 17, 2017
    © REUTERS / Ints Kalnins
    Sitzkrieg: German Military Struggles on Eve of Taking Reins of NATO Crisis Response Force
    The foreign ministers have also asked Washington to pay more attention to Baltic countries’ air defense, the media outlet added.

    Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania joined NATO in 2004. Over the past few years, the United States and other NATO members have been increasing their military build-up in Eastern Europe and the Baltic countries. At the 2016 Warsaw summit, the Alliance agreed to establish its forward presence in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, as well as in Poland.

