Baltic States Ask US to Enhance NATO Battalions With Air, Naval Forces - Reports

VILNIUS (Sputnik) - The Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian foreign ministers have asked the United States to strengthen NATO battalions, deployed in the three Baltic countries, with air and naval forces, the LRT broadcaster reported on Thursday.

According to the media, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius spoke about the request after a meeting between the three foreign ministers and US National Security Adviser John Bolton, which took place earlier in the day.

The foreign ministers have also asked Washington to pay more attention to Baltic countries’ air defense, the media outlet added.

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania joined NATO in 2004. Over the past few years, the United States and other NATO members have been increasing their military build-up in Eastern Europe and the Baltic countries. At the 2016 Warsaw summit, the Alliance agreed to establish its forward presence in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, as well as in Poland.