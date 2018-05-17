Register
12:59 GMT +317 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A norwegian muslim family is pictured at a crossroad in Oslo (photo used for illustration purpose)

    'Touching': Norway Mulls Giving Away 'Extra' Christian Holidays to Muslims

    © AFP 2018 / DANIEL SANNUM LAUTEN
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 05

    Following complaints from Norwegian priests who have argued that there are too many Christian holidays, the Christian Student Union has proposed "donating" holidays deemed superfluous to Muslims. While representatives of the Muslim community have found this idea "touching," the Christian People's Party is against a change in Norwegian calendar.

    In an unorthodox proposal, the Norwegian Christian Student Union has suggested giving away "secondary" holidays, such Saint Stephen's day (in Scandinavia known as the second day of Christmas), Easter Monday and the second day of Pentecost, currently public holidays, the Klassekampen daily reported.

    According to Norwegian Christian Student Union leader Ingvild Yrke, Muslims, the environmental movement and the feminist movement are the likely beneficiaries, with the end of the Islamic month of fasting Ramadan possibly being elevated to a national holiday.

    "International Women's Day March 8, World Environment Day and Eid al-Fitr or Eid al-Adha are good alternative public holidays," Yrke explained to Klassekampen.

    The debate was started by priests Einar Gelius and Per Anders Nordengen, who argued earlier this year that there were "too many" Christian holidays. Yrke concurred that "secondary" holidays are a remnant from the era when people needed an extra day off to attend church. Also, it would be a charitable action to give Muslims a day off of their own, she argued.

    "We Christians are called to fight for the cause of the weak. We who are the majority must give them this day," Yrke said.

    READ MORE: 'Mothers Have Wept': Will Norway's National Anthem Become Gender-Neutral?

    Basim Ghozlan, chairman of the Rabita Mosque and the Muslim Dialogue Network, found the idea "touching," but ventured that it would be difficult to put into practice. Ghozlan drew parallels with his native country Jordan, which is 95 percent Muslim, yet celebrates Christmas Day as a national holiday. According to Ghozlan, the difference between Norway and Jordan is that Muslims and Christians have been living side by side for thousands of years in Jordan, as opposed to only the past 50 years in the Scandinavian country, hence the proposal being "premature."

    The proposal to change the "red days" of the calendar was also slammed by the Christian People's Party (KrF).

    "Thinking of switching holidays would constitute misunderstood tolerance," KrF leader Knut Arild Harede said, as quoted by the Aftenposten daily, suggesting that this was a result of the individualization of society.

    READ MORE: Swedish City Allows 110 DB Muslim Prayer Calls, Rejects Church Clock Ringing

    Priest Sturla Stålsett, a professor at the Norwegian School of Theology, called the idea of rebranding holidays "far-fetched," arguing that there was no point in this action, the Vårt Land news outlet reported.

    Leader of the right-wing Progress Party Oslo department Mazyar Keshvari was shocked by the proposal.

    "It is safe to ask whether the so-called priests and self-admitted Christians who consciously work to dismantle Christianity and diminish its relevance by introducing Islamic influence and dominance, are true Christians serving the Lord or other powers," Keshvari inquired.

    Norway's Islamic community has been growing exponentially since the 1960s. At present, Muslims are estimated to constitute 5.7 percent of Norway's population of 5.2 million.

    Related:

    Norwegian Party Ready to Skip 'Stupid' Human Rights, Ban Loud Minaret Calls
    'Mothers Have Wept': Will Norway's National Anthem Become Gender-Neutral?
    Swedish City Allows 110 DB Muslim Prayer Calls, Rejects Church Clock Ringing
    Tags:
    multiculturalism, diversity, tolerance, Islam, Christianity, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Мужчины играют в футбол в пустыне Khor Al Adaid в Дохе
    State of Qatar: Where Skyscrapers Meet Desert
    No ‘Resistance’ to Bloody Gina
    No ‘Resistance’ to Bloody Gina
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse