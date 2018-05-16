Custody for RIA Novosti's Vyshinsky to Be Determined on Thursday - Ukraine

"A motion for determining a measure of restraint for the head of RIA Novosti Ukraine, suspected of high treason, will be submitted to Kherson’s city court on May 17 in the morning," Sargan wrote on Facebook.
She also added that Vyshinsky will be brought to the court, where "the prosecution will insist on his arrest."
On Tuesday, Vyshinsky was detained in Ukraine’s capital of Kiev on charges of treason. The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) accuses Vyshinsky of supporting the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in Ukraine's southeast. Earlier on Wednesday, Vyshinsky’s lawyer said that the authorities began the prison transfer of the journalist from Kiev to Kherson, where they will determine a measure of restraint for him.
Earlier on Wednesday, Human Rights Watch Europe and Central Asia Division Deputy Director Rachel Denber urged the Ukrainian authorities to immediately clarify evidence to substantiate the criminal accusations against Vyshinsky. For his part, OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir urged Kiev to refrain from imposing "unnecessary limitations" on foreign journalists that impact the free flow of information and press freedom.
Russia's International News Agency Rossiya Segodnya has launched a Twitter hashtag #TruthNotTreason in support of RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, arrested in Ukraine.
