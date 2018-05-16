Custody for RIA Novosti's Vyshinsky to Be Determined on Thursday - Ukraine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A request for determining the custody conditions for head of RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal Kirill Vyshinsky, who was detained in Kiev on Tuesday, will be submitted to Kherson’s court on Thursday morning, Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office spokeswoman Larysa Sargan said Wednesday.

"A motion for determining a measure of restraint for the head of RIA Novosti Ukraine, suspected of high treason, will be submitted to Kherson’s city court on May 17 in the morning," Sargan wrote on Facebook.

She also added that Vyshinsky will be brought to the court, where "the prosecution will insist on his arrest."

On Tuesday, Vyshinsky was detained in Ukraine’s capital of Kiev on charges of treason. The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) accuses Vyshinsky of supporting the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in Ukraine's southeast. Earlier on Wednesday, Vyshinsky’s lawyer said that the authorities began the prison transfer of the journalist from Kiev to Kherson, where they will determine a measure of restraint for him.

The same day, the SBU also broke into the office of RIA Novosti Ukraine in Kiev. Rossiya Segodnya news agency Director General Dmitry Kiselev has demanded that the Ukrainian authorities free Vyshinsky immediately and end their persecution of the media. Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of Rossiya Segodnya and RT broadcaster, has stated that she thought what was happening in Ukraine was Kiev’s "revenge" for the recently opened Crimea Bridge. She further noted that RIA Novosti Ukraine was not legally linked to Rossiya Segodnya, but was its media partner.

Earlier on Wednesday, Human Rights Watch Europe and Central Asia Division Deputy Director Rachel Denber urged the Ukrainian authorities to immediately clarify evidence to substantiate the criminal accusations against Vyshinsky. For his part, OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir urged Kiev to refrain from imposing "unnecessary limitations" on foreign journalists that impact the free flow of information and press freedom.

Russia's International News Agency Rossiya Segodnya has launched a Twitter hashtag #TruthNotTreason in support of RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, arrested in Ukraine.