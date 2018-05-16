Register
21:48 GMT +316 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Hinkley Point A

    UK May Miss Deadline to Ensure Post-Brexit Nuclear Industry Safeguards - Reports

    CC BY 2.0 / Reading Tom
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK authorities responsible for ensuring safeguards of the national nuclear industry after country's withdrawal from the European Union may miss deadlines for building own IT system needed for it, the Sky broadcaster reported Wednesday.

    The country must set up its own system to safeguard nuclear material, separating those directed for peaceful and military purposes, and it must be operating by the end of the year. It is presumed that it will run in parallel with the European system before being capable of independent operation in March 2019.

    READ MORE: Take Two: Another UK Gov't White Paper Promises Precise Brexit Explanations

    UK's Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) identified five crucial risks needed to be addressed urgently, including new IT system, recruitment and training difficulties, as well as problems during move of technological equipment from European Atomic Energy Community (Euratom) and uncertainties about funding of the new UK nuclear watchdog, the broadcaster reported, citing leaked documents.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in central London on April 18, 2018, as she heads to the weekly Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) session in the House of Commons.
    © AFP 2018 / Tolga Akmen
    Top EU Negotiator Laments 'Little Progress' on Brexit as May Struggles to Roll Out Trade Plan
    According to the publication, the ONR also proposed several ways to address the risks, including possible lowering of standards to fill the personnel and skills gaps.

    If UK-EU talks finish with a no-deal and IT systems are not ready, the country's trade of nuclear material, parts and expertise will lack a legal basis, and nuclear power plants may shut down, it added.

    The United Kingdom currently has seven nuclear power plants with 15 operational reactors that generate about a quarter of country's electricity.

    READ MORE: Independent MEP Explains What Would Happen If Brexit Isn't Delivered On Time

    On June 23, 2016, the United Kingdom voted in a referendum to leave the European Union. Last March, May officially invoked Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, launching the process of the country's withdrawal from the bloc. Brexit negotiations between London and the European Union started in June and are due to be completed by the end of March 2019.

    Related:

    MI5 Chief Seeks Boosted Intel Sharing With EU Post-Brexit Amid "Russian Threat"
    EU's 'Asymmetric' Trade Deal With Turkey & Brexit's Role in Its Modernization
    Farage's Fury as He Calls Anti-Brexit House of Lords 'Traitors in Ermine'
    Tags:
    nuclear, Brexit, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Awkward Moments of 71st Cannes Film Festival
    Awkward Moments of 71st Cannes Film Festival
    Trump Spiked
    Trump Spiked
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse