About 70,000 People Protesting in Brussels Against Increase of Retirement Age

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - About 70,000 people are participating on Wednesday in a national demonstration in Brussels against the government's pension reform envisaging increase in the retirement age from 65 to 67 years, a spokesperson for the General Federation of Belgian Labour (FGTB) told Sputnik.

At the same time, the police estimate that about 55,000 protesters are taking part in the rally.

In this regard, the police urged residents to refrain on Wednesday from driving cars in the center of the Belgian capital.

Good Afternoon Friends



Just back from #16Mai



National Strike for decent retirement in #Brussels



1.500 € month for all at minimum ‼️



70.000 ppl in the streets pic.twitter.com/oeGjwrOlib — Dee ™ (@Argentine58) May 16, 2018

All the streets surrounding Brussels Grande Place were lively this afternoon with thousands of public sector workers hitting the cobble stone streets to protest proposed pension reforms, including raising retirement age to 67. #solidarity pic.twitter.com/j9f6wxWZgl — Nancy Knickerbocker (@NancyKnicker) 16 мая 2018 г.

Belgian labor unions are not the only protesting in Europe. In April, France was swept over by a wave of protests as the trade unions called for workers from different sectors, such as railroad workers, public officials, energy sector workers, among others, to join a united front against President Emmanuel Macron's economic reforms.