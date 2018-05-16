Tick Tock Body Clock, Poor Sleep Hygiene Linked to Depression

New sleep deprivation study sheds light on the effect a lack of a darkness has on the brain.

A major new study published in medical journal The Lancet Psychiatry reveals a link between a disrupted body clocks and bi-polar disorder.

It found people who were more active a night were at greater risk of developing mood disorders and depression.

Scientists recorded data from more than 91,105 people wearing a sleep detecting device on their wrist for seven days to see how sleep — or lack of sleep — affect their mood.

The researchers from University of Glasgow examined sleeping patterns, body temperature, immune systems, hormones to measure body rhythms.

They concluded that body clock disruptions were reliably associated with depression and bipolar disorder.

Professor Daniel Smith, senior author of the paper, told The Times: "It's not just what you do at night, it's what you do during the day — trying to be active during the day and inactive in darkness."

"This is an important study demonstrating a robust association between disrupted circadian rhythmicity and mood disorders," says Professor Smith.

