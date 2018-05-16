Kiev Should Clarify Evidence Behind Accusations Against Vyshinsky – HRW

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Ukrainian authorities must immediately clarify evidence to substantiate the criminal accusations against the head of RIA Novosti Ukraine Kirill Vyshinski, Human Rights Watch Europe and Central Asia Division Deputy Director Rachel Denber told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The Ukrainian authorities should immediately clarify what, if any, evidence they have to substantiate the extremely serious criminal accusations they have launched against Vyshinski," Denber said. "Criminalizing expression that represents views the authorities disapprove of is out of line with Ukraine’s human rights obligations."

Human Rights Watch (HRW) supports the assessment of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) that Ukraine’s actions against RIA Novosti and efforts to curb so-called "propaganda" should not interfere in work of journalists, Denber said.

Vyshinski was detained on charges of treason on Tuesday. The same day, the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) broke into the office of RIA Novosti Ukraine in Kiev and the homes of two other journalists.

Earlier on Wednesday, Vyshinski’s lawyer said that the authorities began the prison transfer of the journalist from Kiev to Kherson, where they will determine a measure of restraint for him.

Russia's International News Agency Rossiya Segodnya has launched a Twitter hashtag #TruthNotTreason in support of RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, arrested in Ukraine.