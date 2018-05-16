AI vs FOE: UK Privacy Campaigners Reveal Concerns

A new report has been released by campaign group Privacy International, suggesting Artificial Intelligence (AI) "will significantly impact the right to freedom of expression."

The report, privacy and freedom of expression in the age of artificial intelligence cites concerns about the role social media platforms and search engines "use AI systems to control information that users engage with in opaque and inscrutable ways."

"The pervasive and invisible nature of AI systems, coupled with their ability to identify and track behavior, can have a significant chilling effect on the freedom of expression," the report says.

Privacy International suggests the volume of data that AI can generate and collect is "worrying because datasets are often built through problematic methods of collection, leading them to hold biases that reflect existing patterns of social stereotyping."

Artificial Intelligence is capable of understanding human speech, playing chess, driving cars and simulating war games.

Internet companies in Russia are required by law to store user metadata communications for three years and content and communications for six months.

In January 2018, the UK Court of Appeal ruled that the British government's Data Retention and Investigatory Powers Act was unlawful. The legislation allowing police and Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) access to personal details online by bulk collecting internet activity and phone records breached user's privacy rights.

