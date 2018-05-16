Moscow Sent 2 Notes of Protest to Kiev Over Situation Around Russian Journalists

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow has sent two notes of protest to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry in connection with the situation around journalists of the RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin said on Wednesday.

“We have sent even two notes. The situation is alarming,” Karasin told reporters.

The official noted that the Russian Embassy in Ukraine was is in touch with the Ukrainian authorities regarding the situation around Vyshinsky.

"He was detained as a Ukrainian citizen. The [Russian] embassy is in contact with the relevant Ukrainian authorities. We know that the detained journalist was transferred to Kherson, and our consul in Odessa has the relevant mandate. We will work to clarify the situation and keep you posted," Karasin told reporters.

The deputy minister noted that Moscow was closely following the latest developments around the detention of head of RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal Kirill Vyshinsky.

Head of RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal Kirill Vyshinsky was detained in Kiev on Tuesday. On the same day, the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) broke into the office of RIA Novosti Ukraine in Kiev.

Following the arrest, Rossiya Segodnya Director General Dmitry Kiselev has demanded that the Ukrainian authorities free Vyshinsky immediately and end their persecution of the media.

At the same time, Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of the Sputnik news agency, has stated that she thought what was happening in Ukraine was Kiev’s “revenge” for the recently opened Crimea Bridge. She further noted that RIA Novosti Ukraine was not legally linked to Rossiya Segodnya, but was its media partner.

Russia's International News Agency Rossiya Segodnya has launched a Twitter hashtag #TruthNotTreason in support of RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, arrested in Ukraine.