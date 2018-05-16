Dangerous Prisoner Escapes From Hospital in France's Brest - Reports

French police have enacted the "Epervier" plan to search for a fugitive in the northwestern French city of Brest.

A dangerous prisoner escaped Wednesday morning from a hospital in Brest, and France's gendarmerie have been searching for him, the BFMTV broadcaster reported.

A 21-year-old man, convicted of theft, was taken to a hospital, from where he escaped with the help of his accomplices, who were reportedly waiting for him in a car outside.

According to the media, the fugitive has a "fiche S" status, meaning that he is potentially dangerous.