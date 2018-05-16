Register
12:59 GMT +316 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Policemen in Munich, Germany (File)

    Germany’s Bavaria Expands Police Authority Amid Increase in Terror-Related Cases

    © AP Photo / Sven Hoppe
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The newly adopted state regulations give local police powers they haven’t had for over 70 years. Those in favor, including the head of Bavaria, insist that the law allows for more security, civil rights and privacy. Opposition parties claim the law to be “unconstitutional” and an “attack on freedom.”

    The Bavarian State Parliament has voted for the bill empowering state police with new forces. Several amendments to the Bavarian Police Tasks Bill (PAG) have been passed with 89 votes in favor and 67 against.

    The creators of the new bill state one of the major reasons for massive changes is countering terror threats, which are still regarded as being high.  One of the core novelties is replacing the concept of “concrete danger”  with “imminent danger,” which the Bavarian police need to justify monitoring someone, carry out other checks and get approval from a judge. This is supposed to let police act faster and prevent crimes.

    READ MORE: After Munich: What Needs to Be Done to Save Europe From Terrorist 'Chaos'

    The preventive measures include covert investigations such as monitoring phone calls or online searches. The amendments also extend the application of DNA samples in police work to build a suspect’s profile, including such characteristics as hair, eye color or ethnic origin, although information about heredity or diseases are not allowed to be included in this profile.

    “Imminent danger” also will allow police to seize parcels and letters. According to the state government, this is necessary to adapt to the Darknet, used to trade drugs or weapons. The new bill also rules out policemen wearing body cams on their uniforms with a so-called pre-recording option.

    The new European Union directives about securing privacy are another reason behind the changes. So, from now on information, obtained through online monitoring will be reviewed by a special body. If it decides privacy and personal information is affected this data won’t be used.

    “Crime Prevention is Core Task”

    The law has been an apple of discord in Bavaria and drawn the attention of other states in Germany, each of whom regards policing as their own constitutional prerogative. The new legislation has been pushed through by the Christian Social Union (CSU), the Bavarian sister party to Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Party.

    The CSU, known for its conservative and independent stance on many questions, including tougher migrant policies, now has the majority in the Landtag (State Perliament). Advocating for the bill, Bavarian head of state Markus Söder, representing the CSU, stated, as cited by the Sueddeutsche Zeitung that the police law would "save lives and help people not become victims,"  rejecting the accusation that his party violates the principles of the rule of law with the new legislation. He stressed that all additional police powers will require "judicial review options."

    "Preventing crime is the core task of the police," State Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU) said, defending the law. He insisted that "it is a protection law and not a surveillance law."

    “Massive Attack on Freedoms”

    The debates around the legislation have been accompanied by mass protests in the Bavarian capital Munich. Activists, who call their movement "noPAG," claim that the law grants police almost unlimited powers and enables them to detain people without trial and intervene even before a crime has been committed. Within the parliament, the bill has faced strong opposition from the Social Democrats (SPD), the left-wing Die Linke and Die Gruene (The Greens). 

    The Greens parliamentary group leader Katharina Schulze said "The law is unconstitutional." She argues that "We have the lowest crime rate in Bavaria for 30 years. And yet you want to massively restrict the rights of freedom."

    Crime in Decline, Terror on Rise

    Although the crime rate in Germany has reached its lowest since 1992 according to recent stats revealed by Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, the number of terror attacks has increased in recent years, accompanied by the influx of refugees from Africa and the Middle East.

    The Die Welt media outlet reported  five times more terror-related cases were opened in 2017 than in 2016. The Public Prosecutor General opened a total of 1,200 with some 1,000 of them linked to Islamism.

    The recent stats show that nearly half of Germans  (44%) feel less secure that just few years ago.

    Related:

    Security 'Erosion': Germany to Ease Migration for Potential Terrorists - AfD
    Proposed EU Measures to Protect Germany From Terrorists Are Inadequate – AfD
    Number of Terror-Related Cases Opened in Germany Up Five-fold in 2017 – Reports
    Germany: Syrian Migrant Accused of Plotting Terror Attack on Behalf of Daesh
    Bavaria's 'Crosses' Order Deemed 'Frightful Message' by German MP
    'Massive Attack on Democracy': 30,000 Germans Protest CSU Police Bill in Munich
    Tags:
    terror attacks, refugee, crime, legislation, police, Christian Social Union (CSU), Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Social Democrats (SPD), Markus Söder, Germany, Bavaria, Munich
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Awkward Moments of 71st Cannes Film Festival
    Awkward Moments of 71st Cannes Film Festival
    Trump Spiked
    Trump Spiked
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse