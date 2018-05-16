EU Mulls Options to Shield Businesses in Iran, Counter US Sanctions

"There are a number of options that we are looking at and I think those options fall into two categories. First category would be how do we simply protect our interests? How do we allow our companies to continue to do business in Iran [and] to invest in Iran?" the lawmaker said on Tuesday. "How do we shield them from the secondary sanctions?"
The second category, she added, is how to retaliate against US actions that affect European companies and whether the EU should also put in place extraterritorial measures.
Delphine O also told Sputnik that Tehran's idea for settling transactions with the EU in euros was worth looking at in light of the US government’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and re-imposition of sanctions.
"Yes," O said on Tuesday when asked if Iran’s initiative was worth considering. "We will look at any mechanisms that would allow us to trade in euros and not in dollars in order not to be affected by the [US] secondary sanctions… We would look into European Investment Fund that would also protect our companies. So, we would look at all sorts of options that we have."
On Monday, Iranian Ambassador to Germany Ali Majedi said Tehran has taken steps to establish a bank to settle EU transactions in euros to avoid US measures in the wake of Washington’s exit from the nuclear accord.
Majedi said that the creation of such a bank would allow Europeans to continue trade with Iran, as well as with Russia, which is also under the US sanctions. The Iranian diplomat suggested that this bank could be private, and added that it would be based in Germany.
The JCPOA — signed by Iran, the P5+1 and EU in 2015 — requires Tehran to maintain a peaceful nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. Iran has been in full compliance with the terms of the JCPOA as verified in 11 International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspection reports released since the deal’s inception.
