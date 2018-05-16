WATCH More Than Hundred Demonstrators Gather in Paris to Protest Gaza Violence

More than a hundred people have taken to the streets of Paris on Tuesday, protesting the recent violence in Gaza Strip.

The demonstrators have been carrying flags and posters saying "Free Palestine", "Boycott Israel", "Netanyahu — terrorist". The protestors have gathered in the area where Israeli embassy in France is situated.

Demonstrators gather in Paris to protest Gaza violence © Sputnik /

Demonstrators gather in Paris to protest Gaza violence © Sputnik /

Demonstrators gather in Paris to protest Gaza violence © Sputnik /

Demonstrators gather in Paris to protest Gaza violence © Sputnik /

Demonstrators gather in Paris to protest Gaza violence © Sputnik / 1 / 5 © Sputnik / Demonstrators gather in Paris to protest Gaza violence

Earlier, Londoners also have taken to the streets amid the mass deadly protests in Gaza Strip which claimed the lives of more than 60 Palestinians, including several children.

On Monday, mass protests erupted in Gaza Strip in the light of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of Israel and the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem. Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas declared a three-day mourning after Monday's bloodshed.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said earlier that Paris disapproves of the US decision to relocate the embassy as it goes against the international law and urged the Israeli authorities to "show good judgment and restraint in using force".