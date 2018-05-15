Brussels, Tehran Aim to Preserve Iran Nuclear Deal

After a 90-minute meeting between Iran and the foreign ministers of Britain, France and Germany and the EU foreign policy chief, Mogherini said that the talks were aimed at developing concrete steps to support the Iran Nuclear Deal.
Earlier, Donald Trump pulled out from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which is commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal. The US President also pledged to reinstate the sanctions against Iran, which were lifted as part of the agreement.
