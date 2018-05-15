Brussels, Tehran Aim to Preserve Iran Nuclear Deal

European Union and Iran agree to strengthen dialogue aimed at preserving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said.

After a 90-minute meeting between Iran and the foreign ministers of Britain, France and Germany and the EU foreign policy chief, Mogherini said that the talks were aimed at developing concrete steps to support the Iran Nuclear Deal.

Federica Mogherini said that the nuclear deal didn't require additional work or any amendments. She also added that EU and Iran would hold a meeting on JCPOA in Vienna next week at the level of political directors.

Earlier, Donald Trump pulled out from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which is commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal. The US President also pledged to reinstate the sanctions against Iran, which were lifted as part of the agreement.