"Stop Israeli State Slaughter": WATCH Protests Against Gaza Violence in London

At least 61 Palestinians were killed and thousands injured during protests at the Gaza-Israel border on May 14.

Londoners have taken to the streets in order to protest the recent escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip in the wake of the US embassy's opening in Jerusalem on Monday and mass protests that turned deadly as they claimed the lives of at least 61 Palestinians, including several children.

The protesters in London have been seen carrying posters, saying "Stop Israel state slaughter."

On Tuesday, UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson urged UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov to put forward proposals that would help to urgently de-escalate tensions in the Gaza Strip ahead of the UN Security Council meeting on situation in the region.

