WATCH Pro-Kurdish Activists Protest Against Erdogan's Visit to London

On Monday the Turkish president arrived in the UK capital on an official visit and is expected to have meetings with the Queen and Prime Minister Theresa May during his trip.

Pro-Kurdish demonstrators rally in London on Tuesday, May 15, against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ankara's military engagement in the Syrian crisis.

Turkish troops, in cooperation with opposition groups loyal to Ankara, have participated in a number of military operations in Syria, mostly against Kurdish militants, such as the Olive Branch operation in Afrin and the Euphrates Shield held from August 2016 to March 2017. Damascus has condemned the Turkish military operations, saying they violate Syrian sovereignty.

FOLLOW OUR FEED TO FIND OUT MORE