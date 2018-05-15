Sovereignty Crucial for EU's Existence Amid Tensions Over Iran - German Minister

The German finance minister is calling for European unity to defend the continent in a trade dispute with the United States and disagreements around the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal.

Germany’s Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, speaking in front of the federal Parliament has commented on US-European tensions under the Trump administration amid the tariff row and the disagreement over the US President's abandoning the Iran deal, telling German lawmakers:

"It's European sovereignty that allows us to defend ourselves and to exist."

He has stressed that the EU's remaining united during the recent disagreement is a good sign and hailed the position of French President Emmanuel Macron. Last week the French president met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Aachen, where they discussed the threat to the EU economy posed by the US’ recent actions.

Both leaders have spoken in favor of making Europe stronger and less dependent on Washington, on whom they believe they can no longer rely. Macron later expressed the opinion that no other country should have power over a state's sovereign matters.

"If we accept that other major powers, including allies […] put themselves in a situation to decide our diplomacy, security for us, and sometimes even make us run the worst risks, then we are no more sovereign and we cannot be more credible to public opinion," Macron said.