Register
10:41 GMT +315 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The city of Magdeburg

    German Man Reportedly Sets Dogs Loose on Syrian Family

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Carlarocaoporto / The city of Magdeburg
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    After alleged xenophobic abuse, a 23-year-old unleashed his two dogs at a group of Syrians. One man was injured in the incident. The police are currently looking for witnesses, as the statements of the participants differ.

    A 29-year-old Syrian has been admitted to hospital with severe injuries inflicted by two so-called fighting dogs after a dispute with a local man in Magdeburg in Eastern Germany. The incident occurred in one of the city’s local parks, where the Syrian was with his family and acquaintances. The victim was reportedly subjected to racial abuse by a 23-year-old Magdeburg resident, who after a verbal argument approached the group with his two dogs and unleashed them on the family.

    The details of the conflict are yet to be determined, as the police have stated. A police spokesperson has told the Spiegel outlet, that "There are different versions of the story." Police are looking for witnesses now to find out what exactly happened during the dispute.

    Dog attack in Holzweg #Magdeburg. Last night there was a dispute between a Magdeburg resident and a Syrian family. The Magdeburger’s dogs bit the Syrian father who had to go to hospital. We are looking for witnesses to the dispute.

    It’s been reported that the father tried to shield his children, who are five and eight years old, and his partner, but was put into a headlock by the suspect, while the dogs bit him several times. The victim is at present being treated in a hospital for serious bites on the arms, legs and upper body.

    In the wake of the attack, the suspect, reported for causing dangerous bodily harm, has been identified by officials. The dogs, which are said to be a Staffordshire half-breed and a French Bulldog mixed-breed, have been taken to a shelter. The suspect hasn’t been arrested yet, as the investigators are looking for more witnesses.

    According to the German broadcaster DW, the capital of the eastern German state of Saxony-Anhalt, Magdeburg, has been the site of several attacks on foreigners following the influx of refugees during the course of the so-called “opened borders” policy. Since it was introduced by the federal government in the second half of 2015, Germany has become a key EU recipient of asylum seekers.

    READ MORE: Germans Expecting Migration Policy Change to be ‘Bitterly Disappointed’ – AfD MP

    Last year, the German Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) reported that the country’s population increased by 600,000 in 2016 and had reached 82.8 million due to the influx of migrants, noting that at the end of 2015 the number was only 82.2 million people.

    Related:

    Security 'Erosion': Germany to Ease Migration for Potential Terrorists - AfD
    Germany's Problems Will Not Be Solved by the Inflow of Migrants - Specialist
    Germany Has 22% Fewer Asylum Requests in 1st Quarter 2018 - Migration Office
    WATCH German Police Prevent Dozens of Migrants With Machetes From Fighting
    'Islam Doesn't Belong to Germany' Remark Sparks Debate Over Migrant Crisis in EU
    Tags:
    Syrian refugees, police, racial attacks, refugee crisis, Magdeburg, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Two Sides of Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Embassy's Opening Amid Violent Protests
    Two Sides of Israel-Palestinian Conflict: Embassy Opening Amid Violent Protests
    Dinner Served
    Dinner Served
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse