19:20 GMT +314 May 2018
    Participants before the meeting and concert at Moscow's Manezhnaya Square staged to mark the 4th anniversary of Crimea's reunification with Russia

    EU Adds 5 People to Sanction List Over Russian Presidential Vote in Crimea

    Europe
    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The Council of the European Union said in a statement that it had added five more people to the sanction list citing their involvement in the recent Russian presidential election held in Crimea.

    "The Council added five persons to the list of those subject to restrictive measures over actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine. They are listed because of their involvement in the organization of the Russian presidential elections of 18 March 2018 in the illegally annexed Crimea and Sevastopol," the statement said.

    The statement added that the European Union introduced a travel ban and asset freeze against people, who "hold positions of responsibility in the electoral commissions of Crimea or Sevastopol."

    On March 18, the presidential election took place in Russia, including in Crimea, which Ukraine considers its occupied territory. The majority of the Russians backed the re-election of Vladimir Putin on March 18.

    There were eight candidates running in 2018: Sergey Baburin from the All-People's Union party, Communist Party candidate Pavel Grudinin, incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin, Civil Initiative party candidate Ksenia Sobchak, Communists of Russia party chairman Maxim Suraykin, Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs' Rights Boris Titov, co-founder of the Yabloko party Grigory Yavlinsky, and head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky.

