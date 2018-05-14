Register
12:58 GMT +314 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Police officers stand outside the house of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal who was found critically ill Sunday following exposure to an unknown substance in Salisbury, England, Tuesday, March 6, 2018

    Skripal Visited Estonia in 2016 to Meet With Local Intelligence - Reports

    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    Europe
    Get short URL
    101

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former GRU colonel Sergei Skripal, who was poisoned in the UK town of Salisbury in March, secretly visited Estonia in 2016, where he met with local intelligence officers, something that London possibly helped to organize, New York Times reported on Monday.

    Having settled in the United Kingdom, Skripal traveled widely offering information on Russia and its network of foreign agents to foreign intelligence services, according to the New York Times newspaper, citing European officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

    A senior European official with knowledge of the trip confirmed that Skripal secretly met with a group of Estonian intelligence officers in June 2016. The source did not disclose what was on agenda but described it as "very sensitive information," to the newspaper reported, adding that UK intelligence supposedly facilitated the meeting.

    READ MORE: Skripal Case Two Months On: Russian Embassy Taunts UK PM May Over Lack of Proof

    The newspaper also confirmed recent reports, published by Czech media, about Skripal’s meetings with Czech intelligence officers. According to the newspaper, citing a Czech official, Skripal met with local intelligence officers in Prague in 2012 and provided them with information on the Russian spy network in Europe. Though his data was outdated, Skripal reportedly turned out to be so helpful that such meetings continued in the United Kingdom.

    The exchange of knowledge and expertise was likely to be the only way for the former spy to make a living, The New York Times concluded.

    In this Feb. 27, 2018 grab taken from CCTV video provided by ITN on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 , former spy Sergei Skripal shops at a store in Salisbury, England
    © AP Photo / ITN
    Reports: Skripal Visited Prague, Later Met With Czech Special Services in the UK
    On March 4, Skripal and his daughter were found unconscious on a bench near a shopping mall in Salisbury. The UK authorities have blamed Russia for attempting to assassinate the Skripals with what is believed by London to be the A234 nerve agent. Russia has denied having any role in the poisoning, pointing to the lack of evidence provided by the United Kingdom to substantiate its accusations.

    Skripal was convicted in Russia in 2006 for passing sensitive information to the United Kingdom's Secret Intelligence Service — MI6. He was allowed to move to the United Kingdom in 2010 as part of a spy swap and has lived there for eight years.

    Related:

    UK Considers Russia Behind Skripal Poisoning, Despite Zeman's Statements – FO
    Skripal Case to Affect Russia-UK Anti-Terrorism Cooperation - Russian Deputy FM
    Russian Foreign Ministry Points at UK Gov't 'Numerous Lies' in Skripal Case
    Tags:
    agents, intelligence, Sergei Skripal, Estonia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Twelve O'Clock High: Russian Aerobatic Teams Perform Stunts
    Twelve O'Clock High: Russian Aerobatic Teams Perform Stunts
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse