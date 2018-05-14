French Police Question Parents, Friends of Paris Knife Attacker - Reports

According to BFM television, the family of the attacker lived in Strasbourg, but it is not clear if the suspect moved to Paris with his parents or alone.

The police detained and interrogated the parents and a friend of the Chechen who attacked people in the center of the French capital. Also, French authorities conducted a search in a Paris apartment where the parents of the attacker lived.

Police investigators are trying to find out if the assailant had any co-conspirators. On Saturday, a knife-wielding man stabbed people in central Paris, leaving one dead and four injured. The perpetrator of the attack was killed by police at the scene of the incident.

According to French media, Strasbourg police have detained a man for questioning who is said to be a friend of the attacker.

The Daesh* terrorist group has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack. French prosecutors said the incident was being treated as a terrorist attack.

In 2017, French President Emmanuel Macron signed an anti-terror law in order to replace the state of emergency which was imposed after terror attacks in Paris in November 2015 that killed 139 people.

Over the past three years, according to reports, a series of terrorist attacks have left over 245 people dead in France.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia