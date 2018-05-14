Kiev Probes Reports on Ukrainian Consul's Anti-Semitic Facebook Posts

KIEV (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry is currently checking the reports on its consul to the German city of Hamburg writing anti-Semitic posts on Facebook, the country’s Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said.

“I have received a message from my followers on our consul in Hamburg. We are checking it and soon will report the results,” Klimkin wrote on Facebook late on Sunday.

© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky Russian FM: Increase in Neo-Fascism Sentiment in Ukraine Alarming

On Sunday, media reported, citing prominent Ukrainian blogger and investigative journalist Anatoly Shariy, that Ukrainian diplomat Vasily Marushinets has been posting numerous hateful comments on Facebook.

Russian Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Alexander Lukashevich has expressed concern over the growing number of neo-Fascism supporters in Ukraine in his address to the OSCE Permanent Council on Thursday.

The official noted that such movements are supported by the Ukrainian authorities, who are trying to "whitewash" the extremists.