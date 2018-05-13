Register
    Protesters attend a rally against the Georgian authorities' anti-drug policy following the recent police raids at several local nightclubs near the building of parliament in Tbilisi, Georgia May 12, 2018

    Rally Against Government Raids of Nightclubs in Tbilisi Suspended - Reports

    © REUTERS / David Mdzinarishvili
    TBILISI (Sputnik) - The protests began on Saturday after a series of raids on Friday night, which ended in several detentions. The police arrested eight drug dealers. According to media reports, about 70 people were detained that night.

    Meanwhile, Georgian Interior Minister Giorgi Gakharia has arrived at a rally in Tbilisi where the protesters are denouncing the recent police raids on nightclubs, local media reported on Sunday. Gakharia is meeting the protest organizers, according to Rustavi 2 broadcaster.

    The Interior Ministry said that all people held on suspicion of minor breaches of law had been released.

    Protesters attend a rally against the Georgian authorities' anti-drug policy following the recent police raids at several local nightclubs near the building of parliament in Tbilisi, Georgia May 12, 2018
    © REUTERS / David Mdzinarishvili
    Protesters in Tbilisi Demand Prime Minister to Resign After Night Club Raids (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    The protesters have demanded earlier the resignation of Gakharia and Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili.

    According to one of the protest organizers, Beka Tsikarishvili, the participants of the ralliy against the recent raids on Tbilisi nightclubs will take a one-week break from the demonstrations in order to wait for a response of the Georgian government to their demands.

    “We are taking a time-out for a week in order to observe the working process. If the promises of the interior minister are not be fulfilled, we will resume the protests next Saturday,” Tsikarishvili said at the rally late on Sunday.

    Earlier in the day, the police dismantled the tents built by the protesters in the square in front of the parliament.

