Register
21:58 GMT +313 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Feb. 27, 2018 grab taken from CCTV video provided by ITN on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 , former spy Sergei Skripal shops at a store in Salisbury, England

    Reports: Skripal Visited Prague, Later Met With Czech Special Services in the UK

    © AP Photo / ITN
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Alleged Poisoning Attack on Russian Ex-Spy Skripal in UK (221)
    110

    Sergei Skripal, a former Russian military intelligence officer, secretly visited Prague in 2012 and at least once met with Czech special services in Britain.

    After Skripal was released from prison in Russia in 2010, he settled in the UK, where he collaborated with the MI6 service in disclosing the networks of Russian foreign agents, Prague weekly Respekt reported on Sunday.

    "With this aim the British allowed representatives of intelligence agencies from partner countries including Czech Republic to meet with Skripal.  At least once in 2012 Skripal visited Prague, and although he stayed there only for a short time, his stay for the local special services was useful. Representatives of the Czech special services then met with the former Russian spy, according to Respekt's information, at least once, and in the UK,” the weekly wrote.

    The Czech special services, however, in no way connect these facts with the poisoning of Skripal in March 2018.

    British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, left and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrive for a meeting during the NATO summit of heads of state and government, at the NATO headquarters, in Brussels on Thursday, May 25, 2017
    © AP Photo / Thierry Charlier/Pool
    Author: Lack of Proof of Russian Role in Skripal Case 'Embarrassing for UK Govt'
    On March 4, Skripal and his daughter were found unconscious on a bench near a shopping mall in Salisbury. The UK authorities have blamed Russia for attempting to assassinate the Skripals with what is believed by London to be the A234 nerve agent. 

    Russia has denied having any role in the poisoning, pointing to the lack of evidence provided by the United Kingdom to substantiate its accusations.

    Earlier, Czech President Milos Zeman said that a small amount of the A230 toxin, similar to Novichok, had been produced at the Czech Military Research Institute in 2017 and then destroyed. 

    The Czech president added that the country's military intelligence and the domestic intelligence service, BIS, differed on which substance could be classified as Novichok.

     

     

     

     

    Topic:
    Alleged Poisoning Attack on Russian Ex-Spy Skripal in UK (221)

    Related:

    UK Considers Russia Behind Skripal Poisoning, Despite Zeman's Statements – FO
    Skripal Case to Affect Russia-UK Anti-Terrorism Cooperation - Russian Deputy FM
    Moscow Dissatisfied With UK Answers to Skripal Case Questions – Mission to OPCW
    Busted! Mainstream Media's Witch Hunt on 'Russian Bots' Over Skripal Case
    Moscow Recommends That London Not Rush to Destroy Evidence in Skripal Case
    Tags:
    secret service, lack of evidence, accusations, poisoning, Sergei Skripal, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Twelve O'Clock High: Russian Aerobatic Teams Perform Stunts
    Twelve O'Clock High: Russian Aerobatic Teams Perform Stunts
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok