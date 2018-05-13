Tbilisi Continues to 'Protest With Dance' Over Club Raids

TBILISI (Sputnik) - The participants of Saturday's protest rally against the recent raids on Tbilisi nightclubs returned to the building of the parliament on Sunday, according to one of the protest organizers, Beka Tsikarishvili.

The protesters argue that undue force was used by the police during Friday raids that targeted drug dealers.

"Our demands remain the same. We will continue to protest with dance. The state is silent and it shows that the authorities are not assuming responsibility. We demand a statement from the prime minister, otherwise, we will keep demanding his resignation," Tsikarishvili told reporters.

Police raided Night clubs in #Tbilisi last night and they received an open air electronic festival in front of the Parliament instead. #Basiani #Georgia pic.twitter.com/RpOEJaNcc9 — George Gogua (@GeorgeGogua) May 12, 2018

​The protesters are also demanding the resignation of Interior Minister Giorgi Gakharia.

​Earlier on Sunday, the police dismantled the tents built by the protesters in the square in front of the parliament.

After #Bassiani raid youth danced for equality in front of parliament building in #Tbilisi pic.twitter.com/8jarzPVUQn — Tornike Mandaria (@Tokmando) May 12, 2018

​Eight drug dealers were detained as a result of the raids. According to the Interior Ministry, the people detained on suspicion of minor breaches of law had been released.