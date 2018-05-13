Giving His Last Mites? Pope Sells His Lamborghini, Will Spend Money on Charity

The supercar was donated by Lamborghini in 2017 and was customized with a white coat of paint with golden stripes, resembling the Vatican's flag.

Pope Francis has sold his Lamborghini Huracán RWD at the RM Sotheby auction held on May 12 for €715,000. The Pope is going to distribute the money among four charities — the Pontifical Foundation "Aid to the Church in Need," the Pope John XXIII Community, which helps female victims of trade and prostitution, GICAM and Friends of Central Africa, with the latter two carrying out charity activities primarily in Africa.

The Huracán RWD was donated to the Pope by Stefano Domenicali, chairman and chief executive officer of Automobili Lamborghini in November 2017 and was personally autographed by Francis. The car was painted white with golden stripes running along its body, in reference to the Vatican's flag.