Facebook Activated Safety Check in Paris Only After Terror Attack - Reports

"Facebook activated the Safety Check function on Saturday night, allowing social network users to inform their loved ones that they are safe after a dangerous event," the BFMTV channel said, adding that the function also allowed to offer and receive help if needed.
Previously, French police said, that a young man, who was reportedly later identified as 21-year old Chechen-born, had stabbed people in the center of Paris, screaming "Allahu Akbar" and leaving 1 dead and four injured.
The prosecutor's office on counterterrorism announced that it launched an investigation into the attack. In the meantime, media reported that Daesh* terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the massacre.
Safety Check was originally introduced in France on November 13, 2015, after the terrorist attacks in Paris and Saint-Denis, which killed 130, including 89 at the Bataclan theater.
The tech feature is activated by the company during disasters and terror-related incidents to quickly determine whether people in the affected area are safe in order to prevent panic.
*Daesh, also known as ISIS, Islamic State is a terrorist group banned in Russia
