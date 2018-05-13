Facebook Activated Safety Check in Paris Only After Terror Attack - Reports

The function, which helps people to report, that they are unharmed, was created by Facebook after the terrorist attacks in France in 2015 and re-activated on the social media in the wake of the stabbing incident in Paris last Saturday.

"Facebook activated the Safety Check function on Saturday night, allowing social network users to inform their loved ones that they are safe after a dangerous event," the BFMTV channel said, adding that the function also allowed to offer and receive help if needed.

Previously, French police said, that a young man, who was reportedly later identified as 21-year old Chechen-born, had stabbed people in the center of Paris, screaming "Allahu Akbar" and leaving 1 dead and four injured.

The prosecutor's office on counterterrorism announced that it launched an investigation into the attack. In the meantime, media reported that Daesh* terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the massacre.

Safety Check was originally introduced in France on November 13, 2015, after the terrorist attacks in Paris and Saint-Denis, which killed 130, including 89 at the Bataclan theater.

The tech feature is activated by the company during disasters and terror-related incidents to quickly determine whether people in the affected area are safe in order to prevent panic.

*Daesh, also known as ISIS, Islamic State is a terrorist group banned in Russia