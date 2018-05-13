Paris Stabbing Attacker of Chechen Origin, Aged Some 20 - Reports

One person died and four were injured as a result of a stabbing attack in central Paris. The prosecutor’s office on counterterrorism has launched an investigation into the incident.

Europe1 cited its sources as saying that the attacker that stabbed several people in Paris late on Saturday was a man aged about 20 of Chechen origin.

RTL radio reported, citing a judicial source, that the parents of the attacker are being held for questioning by the police.

Police have yet to reveal the identity of the man, as well as the information about his background, however, after he attacked people in the center of Paris, leaving 1 dead and four injured, the prosecutor's office revealed that he was screaming "Allahu Akbar." While his motives are expected to be fully determined and confirmed by police, the prosecutor’s office on counterterrorism has launched an investigation into the attack.

Separately, media reported that Daesh* terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the stabbing attack.

According to French media, a string of jihadist attacks has killed over 245 people in France over the past three years.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

*Daesh, also known as ISIS, Islamic State is a terrorist group banned in Russia