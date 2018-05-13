Pashinyan Invites Renowned US Economist to Restore Armenia’s Economy

“I just had a phone conversation with widely known economist of Armenian origin Daren Acemoglu. He said that he is ready to help Armenia in the issue of restoring and developing the economy. Mr.Acemoglu has accepted the invitation to visit Armenia,” Pashinyan wrote on Facebook.
Acemoglu was born in Turkey to Armenian parents, but since has moved to the United States and now holds the US citizenship. He has previously criticized the former Armenian government for high level of corruption and ineffective economic policy as the country has long been suffering from underdevelopment.
On Tuesday, the Armenian National Assembly elected opposition leader Pashinyan as the new prime minister, following weeks of large-scale street protests.
