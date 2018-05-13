Israeli Contestant Gains Victory in 2018 Eurovision Song Contest (VIDEO)

LISBON (Sputnik) - Netta Barzilai, the singer representing Israel, has gained the victory at the prestigious 2018 Eurovision song contest, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene on Sunday.

The artist, born in Israel, sang "I’m Not Your Toy," with performance and lyrics indicating an empowerment of women's rights.

Her victory means that the next Eurovision in 2019 will be held in Israel. This year, the competition took place in the Portuguese capital of Lisbon for the first time in history of the event.

"Next time in Jerusalem!" "I'm so happy! Thank you for accepting differences between us. Thank you for celebrating diversity!" A 25-year-old artist Barzilai was quoted as saying by Reuters.

According to media reports, Cyprus and Israel had been the favorites going into the 63rd edition of the Eurovision contest.

The Eurovision contest started in 1956 with the aim of uniting Europe after World War II under the original name of the "Eurovision Grand Prix" and has been held every year since then.