Aircraft Crash in Spain's Catalonia Leaves 3 People Killed - Authorities (PHOTO)

MADRID (Sputnik) - Three people were killed in a light airplane crash in the Spanish autonomous community of Catalonia, the regional General Civil Defense Administration said.

The accident took place in the Ribera d'Ebre county in the Tarragona province. Firefighters and medics were dispatched to the site of the crash, however, they failed to rescue the accident victims.

The aircraft was en route from the Portuguese city of Cascais to the city of Reus, located in Tarragona when it crashed.

The authorities have not yet determined the nationalities of the crash victims.

🔴 #ACCIDENT Arriba la policia científica al lloc on s'ha estavellat una avioneta amb tres persones al nord de la Ribera d'Ebre. Recordem que han mort els tres passatgers en un vol que, segons AENA s'ha enlairat des de l'Aeròdrom de Cascais (prop de Lisboa) i anava a Reus. pic.twitter.com/ikDS1DPXsF — Canal 21 Ebre (@Canal21Ebre) 12 мая 2018 г.

The Civil Defense has followed the protocol and has activated in Alert the Special Plan for Aeronautical Emergencies in Catalonia, Aerocat, while the Reus Airport operates normally.