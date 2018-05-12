Armenian President Appoints New Government - Presidential Office

YEREVAN (Sputnik) - Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has made all of the appointments to the country's new government, the president's office said Saturday.

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian appointed the country's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Zohrab Mnatsakanyan as the new foreign minister, according to a presidential decree released on Saturday.

Mger Grigoryan became deputy prime minister and Mane Tandilyan now is the minister of labor and social affairs.

Atom Dzhandzhugazyan is the new finance minister, Artak Zeynalyan is now the minister of justice, while Arsen Torosyan is the minister of healthcare.

READ MORE: Armenia Celebrates as Protest Leader Pashinyan Elected as Prime Minister (VIDEO)

Artur Khachatryan, the former governor of the Shirak province, became the minister of agriculture. Artsvik Minasyan is now the minister of economic development and investments.

Artur Grigoryan was appointed the minister of energy infrastructure and natural resources. Ashot Akopyan is the minister of transport, communications and information technologies.

"Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is hereby appointed the foreign minister of Armenia," the decree published on the president's website read.

The previous foreign minister, Eduard Nalbandyan, held the office since 2008.

Mnatsakanyan graduated from Moscow State Institute of International Relations and has a Master's Degree from the University of Manchester. In 2011-2014, he served as a deputy foreign minister.

READ MORE: Armenian Protesters Blocking Central Streets, Roadways in Yerevan — Reports

The appointments took place amid the recent wave of protests, calling for the resignation of former President Serzh Sargsyan from the post of prime minister. People took to streets on April 13, what resulted in the appointment of opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan as the country's new prime minister.

READ MORE: Armenian Opposition Leader Invites System of a Down's Tankian to Move to Armenia