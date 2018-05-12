Protesters in Tbilisi Demand Prime Minister to Resign After Night Club Raids

TBILISI (Sputnik) - A large-scale rally is taking place in the center of the Georgian capital with people calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili and Interior Minister Giorgi Gakharia after a recent raid carried out in the nightclubs of the city, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

According to the Interior Ministry, eight drug dealers were detained, while media reported on 70 detainees in general. The ministry noted that people arrested on non-criminal charges had been released.

"We will not back down until the prime minister and the interior minister resign… We have to defend our rights starting today… we are not drug addicts. Let us be free," one of the organizers of the rally said.

​The protesters are demanding punishment for everyone who participated in the raid. The police are stationed along the sidewalk to prevent the participants from blocking the road.