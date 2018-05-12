Protesters in Tbilisi Demand Prime Minister to Resign After Night Club Raids

According to the Interior Ministry, eight drug dealers were detained, while media reported on 70 detainees in general. The ministry noted that people arrested on non-criminal charges had been released.
"We will not back down until the prime minister and the interior minister resign… We have to defend our rights starting today… we are not drug addicts. Let us be free," one of the organizers of the rally said.
We dance togather, we fight togather #Tbilisi #Bassiani
— cock blocking beats (@chavijvi) 12 мая 2018 г.
— Ia Tserodze (@iatserodze) 12 мая 2018 г.
— Marita Tevzadze (@MaritaTevzadze) 12 мая 2018 г.
— OC Media (@OCMediaorg) 12 мая 2018 г.
The protesters are demanding punishment for everyone who participated in the raid. The police are stationed along the sidewalk to prevent the participants from blocking the road.
