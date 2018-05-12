WATCH Smoke Bombs in Trafalgar Square: Trade Union March Descends Into Rage

Some demonstrators attending a march for higher salaries in London have detonated smoke bombs.

The English Trades Union Congress (TUC) has organized a march through central London, demanding a new minimum wage of £10 per hour, as well as a money boost for the NHS, education and other public services.

As the union's General Secretary Frances O'Grady described the rally's aim: "There is a new mood in the country. People have been very patient but they are now demanding a new deal."

#FBU entering Trafalgar Square as part of the #TUCNewDeal March — demanding an end to austerity & a fair deal for all working people ✊️🚒🔥 pic.twitter.com/LUg0bkVtS3 (via @SouthWestFBU)



In Trafalgar Square the protest turned chaotic, with some flag-waving demonstrators firing smoke bombs.

Ten of thousands at the powerful #TUCNewDeal march in London demanding an end to AUSTERITY, POVERTY WAGES & ZERO HOURS CONTRACTS which have plunged millions of working families into poverty! pic.twitter.com/sryaMof7Av — The Pileus (@thepileus) May 12, 2018