World-Famous French Film Director Godard Calls for Kindness Toward Russia

"There is something in Russia that I find really touching. We have to be kinder to Russia. Dostoevsky says that we should not ask for a lot from a soul, but be kind and merciful to it. And I will always treat Russia like that," the director said.
The Image Book, Godard's new film, includes movie fragments, paintings, news videos and YouTube clips.
"Russia is the country that experienced two global revolutions. I cannot speak for contemporary Russia and [Russian President Vladimir] Putin because I do not know him, and I am interested in other things," Godard said when asked about the country.
The Cannes Festival began on Tuesday. Russia is represented by two films, Summer by Kirill Serebrennikov and Ayka by Sergey Dvortsevoy.
All comments
Show new comments (0)