May, Trump Agree to Counter Iran's 'Destabilising Activity' - Downing Street

"The Prime Minister raised the potential impact of US sanctions on those firms which are currently conducting business in Iran. They agreed for talks to take place between our teams," the press release read.
However, Theresa May and Donald Trump agreed on the need to keep countering Iran's destabilizing activities in the Middle East, May's office said in a statement.
May, however, reaffirmed London's commitment to Iran's nuclear deal, which the United States is leaving, and noted that the United Kingdom and European countries would ensure that the deal would be maintained "as the best way of preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon."
Trump earlier this week announced that the United States would withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The president also vowed to reimpose the highest level of economic sanctions against Iran in response to Tehran's development of its nuclear program.
