Nearly Half of French Unhappy With Macron's Foreign Policy - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Over half of the French are dissatisfied with French President Emmanuel Macron's general attitude to his US counterpart Donald Trump, who is withdrawing the United States from Iran nuclear deal, a poll showed.

Such words as "sycophant," "deplorable," and "failure" are used overwhelmingly on the social networks regarding this topic, the Odoxa pollster said.

Fifty-five percent of the French do not approve of Macron's policy regarding the US president, according to the poll.

According to the survey, 76 percent of the French denounce the decision of Trump to pull out of the deal and 67 percent think that Europe must override Donald Trump's decision and continue to maintain trade relations with Iran, despite US sanctions.

In general, French have become less satisfied with Macron's foreign policy, as the percentage of those who approve of it lowered to 53 percent from 61 percent in December.

READ MORE: German FM Says US Exit From JCPOA Damaged Transatlantic Relations — Reports

The US president announced on Tuesday that the United States would no longer be party to the deal, which obliged Tehran to ensure the peaceful nature of its nuclear program in exchange for a lifting of international sanctions.