Nearly Half of French Unhappy With Macron's Foreign Policy - Poll

Such words as "sycophant," "deplorable," and "failure" are used overwhelmingly on the social networks regarding this topic, the Odoxa pollster said.
Fifty-five percent of the French do not approve of Macron's policy regarding the US president, according to the poll.
In general, French have become less satisfied with Macron's foreign policy, as the percentage of those who approve of it lowered to 53 percent from 61 percent in December.
The US president announced on Tuesday that the United States would no longer be party to the deal, which obliged Tehran to ensure the peaceful nature of its nuclear program in exchange for a lifting of international sanctions.
