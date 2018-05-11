Register
18:14 GMT +311 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    German police officers. (File)

    Protest Erupts in Germany Calling for Release of 'Nazi Grandma'

    © AP Photo / Michael Probst
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    An 89-year-old woman, dubbed the “Nazi Grandma,” was arrested on Monday and taken to prison to serve her two-year sentence for holocaust denying. Specifically, she suggested that the notorious Auschwitz concentration camp was a “work camp” and was not used for systematic extermination.

    Hundreds of protesters, primarily from the Die Rechte party, rallied in the city of Bielefeld, west Germany, on Thursday, calling for the release of Ursula Haverbeck, according to Deutsche Welle.

    READ MORE: Austria's Holocaust Denier Hailing Jewish Killings as 'Fabrication' Dead at 76

    Poland's President Andrzej Duda (R) and Israel's President Reuven Rivlin (L) attend the March of the Living, a yearly Holocaust remembrance march between the former death camps of Auschwitz and Birkenau, in Oswiecim
    © AFP 2018 / JANEK SKARZYNSKI
    Israeli President to Polish Counterpart: It's Undeniable That Poland Partook in Holocaust
    A counter-protest, consisting of around 600 campaigners, was also held. Two police officers suffered minor injuries after clashing with the leftwing counter-protesters.

    Last October, Haverbeck was convicted for eight counts of incitement and launched a failed appeal bid. She didn’t turn up to prison by her designated deadline (April 23) to begin serving her sentence, prompting police to arrest her at home and transport her to prison on May 7.   

    The “Nazi Grandma” has been convicted of similar offenses, incurring fines for her comments, but this is the first time she has been imprisoned.

    Haverback said, in a trial in 2015, that the Auschwitz facility is “not historically proven” to an extermination camp, claiming “this is only a belief.”

    READ MORE: 'Western Politicians Have Interest in Downplaying the Soviet Role in WWII' – Prof.

    Related:

    Notorious Paramilitary-Style Neo-Nazi Group Infiltrating US Military
    Russian War Drama About Nazi Extermination Camp Uprising Premieres in Washington
    AfD Party Leader Legally Forces Facebook to Delete 'Nazi Bastard' Comment
    Brit Who Filmed Dog Giving Nazi Salutes Fined Over $1,000
    Tags:
    holocaust deniers, Auschwitz, Nazi, police, court, Holocaust, Die Rechte, Ursula Haverbeck, Bielefeld, Germany, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: May 5 - May 11
    This Week in Pictures: May 5 - May 11
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok