Over 70% of Students in France Oppose University Blockades – Poll

The results of the survey were published by FAGE on Thursday. The survey itself, in which over 14,000 students took part, was taken over the course of almost three weeks.
A total of 59 percent of students said they supported the education reform, while 32 percent were against it.
On March 26, protesters started blocking off the Tolbiac campus of Paris 1 University as part of nationwide demonstrations against the education reform. A month later, French police started dispersing the protesters.
READ MORE: Students Sabotage Exams in France in Protest of Education Reform (VIDEO, PHOTO)
Earlier on Friday, several hundred students alongside other opponents of the government's education reform blocked access to Nanterre University in the outskirts of Paris, where a final examination session was set to take place.
Multiple protests have been rocking France since mid-2017, with students, employees and the labor unions of such sectors as education, agriculture, the prison security, retirement homes, railway, aviation, and charities protesting against unpopular measures introduced by the government.
