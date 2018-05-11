Over 70% of Students in France Oppose University Blockades – Poll

PARIS (Sputnik) - Over 70 percent of students in France denounce university blockades as a form of protest against the government's education reform, which would make it more difficult for individuals to receive university admission, a fresh survey conducted by France’s Federation of Public Student Associations (FAGE) showed.

The results of the survey were published by FAGE on Thursday. The survey itself, in which over 14,000 students took part, was taken over the course of almost three weeks.

According to the poll results, 72.3 percent of surveyed students said they did not support blockades of universities in France as a way to protest, while 68.6 percent of students felt the same about boycotting classes. The majority of surveyed students (66.8 percent) believed that engaging in a direct dialogue with university leadership was the best form of action.

A total of 59 percent of students said they supported the education reform, while 32 percent were against it.

On March 26, protesters started blocking off the Tolbiac campus of Paris 1 University as part of nationwide demonstrations against the education reform. A month later, French police started dispersing the protesters.

Earlier on Friday, several hundred students alongside other opponents of the government's education reform blocked access to Nanterre University in the outskirts of Paris, where a final examination session was set to take place.

Multiple protests have been rocking France since mid-2017, with students, employees and the labor unions of such sectors as education, agriculture, the prison security, retirement homes, railway, aviation, and charities protesting against unpopular measures introduced by the government.