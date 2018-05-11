Register
14:47 GMT +311 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Former UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader Nigel Farage gestures during an interview with The Associated Press in London, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016.

    Farage's Fury as He Calls Anti-Brexit House of Lords 'Traitors in Ermine'

    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 12

    "We should abolish it, we should get rid of it." Former UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader Nigel Farage has unleashed criticism against the House of Lords for defeating the UK government on EU Withdrawal Bill 14 times.

    Brexit champion and a staunch supporter of Britain cutting every tie with the European Union, Mr. Farage said during his radio show that the upper chamber of the parliament is not good enough to their intended job.  

    "The House of Lords now represents, in many ways, the metropolitan political class and I thought way before these defeats to the EU Withdrawal Bill, I thought way before that, this is no longer fit for purpose."

    Mr. Farage also called the peers "traitors in ermine," which he admitted was strong wording but "they are breaking every normal historical convention," he concluded.

    The House of Lords voted on May 8 against an amendment to allow British membership of a variety of EU agencies, including the European Economic Area, after Brexit.

    READ MORE: UK Government Once Again Defeated in House of Lords on EU Bill

    The Lords have also voted to remove the exact date of Brexit — 29 March 2019 — from the wording of the EU Withdrawal Bill, which means Britain could continue to be part of EU agencies after Brexit. In turn, the government is expected to seek to reverse a number of the Lords amendments when the bill is discussed in the House of Commons. 

    Calls for the reform of the House of Lords have been long made by different parties within the UK political system. In 1999 the Labour government led by Prime Minister Tony Blair has passed the House of Lords Act 1999, which removed the hereditary right of hundreds of peers, with only 92 retaining the right and on an interim basis. Another ten peers were grated life peership.

    In the course of the 2010 election campaigning UK's main political parties promised to act on reforming the House of Lords. Member of the ruling coalition between the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats, the then Deputy PM Nick Clegg, introduced the House of Lords Reform Bill 2012, which however saw opposition from the Tories and their leader David Cameron and has been consequently abandoned.

    Former UK Prime Ministers Tony Blair and David Cameron
    © RIA Novosti . Vladimir Fedorenko/Ilya Pitalev
    Former UK Prime Ministers Tony Blair and David Cameron

    Mr. Farage accused former prime ministers Blair and Cameron of leaving the House of Lords seats warm for their "mates."

    "Folks, I'm not calling for reform. We had reform. Tony Blair brought in reform. He told us the House of Lords would be fit for purpose in a modern 21st century Britain. What he and Cameron did was stuff it with 600 of their mates. You know, former MPs, party apparatchiks, people whose names you have never heard of, whose contribution to public life frankly has been very limited. Oh, and I nearly forget, party donors too."

    Hitting back at criticism a member of the upper chamber for the parliament, Lord Bilimoria defended the role of the House of Lords during a televized debate:

    "Do you realize the role of the House of Lords? If we lost the House of Lords in the form that it is and if you have an elected House of Lords the whole dynamic will change. At the moment the Commons has the final say, and we know that. Our job is to revise, review, scrutinize legislation and make the Commons think again."

    Prime Minister Theresa May was disappointed by the House of Lords defeats in the House of Lords, according to her spokesman.

    "We will not accept attempts to use this legislation to stop us taking back control of our money, our laws and our borders," the spokesperson said. 

    Related:

    'Eating All 3 Cakes': UK's EU Customs Union Mess and Why Turkey Setup is a No Go
    UK Government Once Again Defeated in House of Lords on EU Bill
    "House of Cronies': Very Dangerous Time for British Democracy - Politician
    Tags:
    EU Withdrawal Bill, customs union, vote, Brexit, UK Parliament, House of Lords, David Cameron, Nigel Farage, Tony Blair, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Some Facts You May Have Missed About Jordan's Ancient City of Petra
    Some Facts You May Have Missed About Jordan's Ancient City of Petra
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse