Register
12:51 GMT +311 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Viking coins (photo used for illustration purpose only)

    Norwegian Hobby Archaeologists Dig Up 9th-Century Trove, Get Reported to Police

    CC BY 2.0 / Brian Gratwicke / Viking coins
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 40

    Two amateur archeologists and "Viking" series aficionados have stumbled upon a real Viking cache only weeks after taking up the hobby. Their joy, however, soon abated as they were reported to the police for violating cultural heritage laws.

    Armed with metal detectors, Norwegians Ole Johan Fuglerud and Joakim Gulbæk dug up a set of Viking coins, a bowl and a necklace in the vicinity of the hamlet of Hole, where similar findings have been unearthed. The artifacts were handed over to the municipality earlier this week.

    By their own admission, the decision by the Buskerud municipality to report the two childhood friends to the police for violating cultural heritage regulations, left them puzzled.

    "I tried to do everything the right way. We stopped at once when we realized it could be an important historical discovery," a dismayed Ole Johan Fuglerud told national broadcaster NRK.

    According to Paragraph 3 of the Norwegian Cultural Heritage Law, no procedures that could potentially damage the finding should ever be initiated. According to the county authorities, this is exactly what the two accomplished by digging up the coins, washing them and bringing them home.

    "When one comes across this type of cultural heritage, one should refrain from doing anything. One should put down the spade and the metal detector and immediately alert the municipality. This was not the case here," county conservationist Turid Kolstadløkken told NRK.

    READ MORE: Beginners' Luck: Amateurs Dig Up Viking King's 1,000-Year-Old Jewelry

    According to Kolstadløkken, such discoveries are often the only source of knowledge about certain historical eras. Kolstadløkken stressed that apart from the objects themselves, the soil and the organic material may be of paramount importance as well.

    Historian Kim Hjardar, who has authored several books on Vikings, found the cache very exciting. Hjardar ventured that the coins were "quite valuable" and could be an "important contribution" to the understanding of Viking culture. According to Hjardar, these are possibly Frankish coins that reached Scandinavia trough the town of Doorstad in present day Netherlands, then a major trading center for Scandinavian goods, NRK reported.

    READ MORE: Viking Booty: Norwegians Want to Wrest Royal Horn Back From Danes

    The two friends have admitted they're "hooked" on the TV series "Vikings," which spurred them into trying their luck around Hole, an area renowned for historical findings. The amateur archeologists argued in their defense that they simply could not leave the eight coins and the other objects lying on the ground.

    "I could not just leave it there. I left the earth back over the hole, so that there no light or air could penetrate," Gulbæk said. While admitting that he and his buddy lacked archaeological expertise, he stressed that he didn't believe anything historic had been lost.

    Ole Johan Fuglerud started pursuing this hobby only several weeks before stumbling upon the Viking cache. The amateut archaelogist has admitted he will not be put off by the police report.

    "Of course, I'll learn from this," Fuglerud said, adding that he was prepared to face the consequences.

    READ MORE: Viking-Era Ship Burial Unearthed From Market Square in Norwegian City

    Related:

    Beginners' Luck: Amateurs Dig Up Viking King's 1,000-Year-Old Jewelry
    Viking Booty: Norwegians Want to Wrest Royal Horn Back From Danes
    Viking-Era Ship Burial Unearthed From Market Square in Norwegian City
    Tags:
    police, vikings, history, archeology, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Some Facts You May Have Missed About Jordan's Ancient City of Petra
    Some Facts You May Have Missed About Jordan's Ancient City of Petra
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse