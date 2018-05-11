EU Should Give Up 'Nightmare' of United States of Europe – Hungarian PM

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban is all set to emphasize the preservation of the country’s historic Christian roots and to oppose any “supranational business or political empire.”

While admitting that “we need the EU and the EU needs us,” Orban said that the European Union should give up the "nightmare" of a United States of Europe.

During an acceptance speech at the start of his third term as prime minister on Thursday, Orban also declared the end of the era of liberal democracy.

"We have replaced a shipwrecked liberal democracy with a 21st-century Christian democracy, which guarantees people's freedom, security. It supports the traditional family model of one man and one woman, keeps anti-Semitism at bay, and gives a chance for growth," Orban said when meeting with lawmakers in Budapest.

Viktor Orban’s tough line towards migrants since the refugee crisis erupted in Europe in 2015 has caused a serious rift with Brussels over compulsory EU quotas for asylum seekers that member-states are required to accept.

© REUTERS / Remo Casilli Orban Voices Determination to Build 'Christian Democracy' in Hungary

After hundreds of thousands of migrants entered Hungary, Budapest built a border fence along its southern frontier to stop the influx.

In April, Viktor Orban won a third term as Hungarian PM and secured his Fidesz party a strong majority in parliament.

Harsh anti-immigration measures were a major part of Viktor Orban’s election campaign and remain one of the main topics in his current political agenda.

READ MORE: Thousands Protest Against Hungarian PM Orban's Landslide Victory (VIDEO)