Register
03:42 GMT +311 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Nationalist March in Kiev

    Russian FM: Increase in Neo-Fascism Sentiment in Ukraine Alarming

    © AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    NEW YORK (Sputnik) - The recent attack on the Russian cultural center (Rossotrudnichestvo) in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev is a yet another attempt to destroy the common culture of Russia and Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

    "That is a part of the tendency. There are permanent attempts to set us against each other. Culture is also used to achieve that. In order to force Russia out of Ukraine, it is necessary to close all Russian language centers, all centers of Rossotrudnichestvo, simply ban teaching the Russian history and everything linked to our country — to destroy the common cultural space. Is it a need of the Ukrainian people? Of course, no. That is a political environment, ideology of current Kiev authorities," Zakharova told reporters in New York.

    On Wednesday, Konstantin Vorobiev, the director of the Russian Center for Science and Culture in Kiev, said that radicals attacked him in the center of Kiev, when he wanted to lay down flowers to WWII memorial commemorating the 73rd anniversary of the Soviet victory in the Great Patriotic War.

    Activists and supporters of Ukrainian nationalist parties and movements hold a protest at the office of the Russian Centre of Science and Culture in Kiev, Ukraine February 17, 2018
    © REUTERS / Valentyn Ogirenko
    Ukrainian Nationalists Reportedly Attack Russian Cultural Center in Kiev
    Meanwhile, the growing number of neo-Fascism supporters in Ukraine is alarming as such movements are supported by the Ukrainian authorities, who are trying to "whitewash" the extremists, Russian Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Alexander Lukashevich said on Thursday.

    While addressing the OSCE Permanent Council, the Russian envoy stressed that Ukraine is the only OSCE member state that has allowed incorporation of the Nazi groups, including the extremist Right Sector, outlawed in Russia, to the national law enforcement agencies.

    "The rapid growth of influence of modern supporters of Fascism causes serious concern … Swastika and other Nazi symbols as well as torchlight processions are gaining momentum, while the monuments for Soviet fighters are being vandalized. The fact that all this is becoming a casual manifestation in Ukraine is an outright mockery of historical memory of the Ukrainian people, who had suffered huge losses during the Great Patriotic War," Lukashevich said.

    The envoy cited the work of such radical groups as the C14, Brotherhood and White Hammer as examples of the outbreak of neo-Fascism in Ukraine.

    A man carrying a picture of Stepan Bandera during a torchlight procession of Ukrainian nationalists in downtown Kiev. File photo
    © Sputnik / Grigoriy Vasilenko
    Ukrainian Nationalists Participating in Rally in Kiev to Mark Bandera's Birthday
    "The Ukrainian authorities are trying to whitewash the Nazis collaborators and war criminals – the members of Ukrainian Insurgent Army and Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists, portraying them as fighters for freedom, even though they have thousands of people killed or martyred on their hands. ‘The bloody idols’ of the Ukrainian nationalism, such as Stepan Bandera and Roman Shukhevych are persistently imposed on society as moral guidelines," Lukashevich underlined.

    In January, over 1,000 supporters of the Ukrainian Svoboda nationalist party took part in a traditional torchlight procession in Kiev's city center to commemorate the 109th anniversary of the birth of Stepan Bandera, the leader of the Ukrainian nationalist movement. Bandera collaborated with Nazi Germany during World War II and was responsible for numerous atrocities against civilians as a leader of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army.

    Related:

    Limited Victory Day Celebrations in Ukraine Shaded by Clashes With Radicals
    Poroshenko Leading Ukraine to 'Palace Coup' by 'Playing Along With Radicals'
    Ukraine State Bodies, Radicals Move On to Implement Terrorist Plots in Crimea
    Norwegian Radicals Honing Skills in East Ukraine – Norway Security Service
    Radicals Will Blow Ukraine Before 'First Snow Falls' – US Media
    Tags:
    sentiment, vandals, destruction, radicals, fascism, culture, Rossotrudnichestvo, Russian Foreign Ministry, OSCE, Maria Zakharova, Alexander Lukashevich, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Some Facts You May Have Missed About Jordan's Ancient City of Petra
    Some Facts You May Have Missed About Jordan's Ancient City of Petra
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse