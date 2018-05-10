Register
19:38 GMT +310 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    In this undated file photo released by a militant website, which has been verified and is consistent with other AP reporting, militants of the Islamic State group hold up their weapons and wave its flags on their vehicles in a convoy on a road leading to Iraq, while riding in Raqqa city in Syria

    AfD Slams Proposal Set to Allow Ex-Daesh Terrorists to Bring Family to Germany

    © AP Photo / Militant website via AP, File
    Europe
    Get short URL
    110

    The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has unsurprisingly been very critical of the German federal government’s proposals to assist refugees, including those who formerly had ties to hardline Islamist groups, with bringing their families to Germany, as part of the country’s family reunification program.

    Alice Weidel, the leader of the AfD in the Bundestag, slammed proposals by the German government to allow the families of refugees, including those who formerly had ties to terrorist groups, such as the *Daesh terrorist organization, to be relocated to Germany.

    "This piece of draft legislation is from the madhouse. The duty of the federal government is to ensure, in the interest of public security, that perpetrators, Islamic extremists and potential terrorists leave the country as quickly as possible. Instead, the federal government wants to make it easier for such people to settle permanently in our country by catching up with their families,” AfD leader Alice Weidel said on May 9 according to an official party press release.

    Anti-immigration party Alternative fuer Deutschland AfD top candidates Alice Weidel and Alexander Gauland address a news conference before a get together for their first parliamentary meeting in Berlin, Germany September 26, 2017
    © REUTERS / Axel Schmidt
    Millions of Germans in Poverty While Islamists are Paid Thousands of Euros – AfD
    Dr. Weidel insisted that, in the interest of “public security,” Germany should be getting rid of such people, not encouraging more to enter the country.  

    “The present 'exceptions' should be reduced and eliminated, rather than extended. Those who fought abroad for an enemy power, ISIS [Daesh], should be expatriated and expelled as far as possible and not rewarded with family reunification.”

    Last month, an ex-bodyguard for the former leader of the al-Qaeda franchise, Osama bin Laden, was reported to be living in Germany and fighting for his right to remain in the European state, while he and his family received taxpayer-funded social security benefits.

    READ MORE: Bin Laden's Bodyguard Found Living in Germany, Receives Allowance – Reports

    Muslims pray at a makeshift mosque in Potsdam near Berlin, northeastern Germany, on March 16, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / Ralf Hirschberger / dpa
    'We Don't Want Germany to be Islamic Country in Future' - AfD MP
    She described claims that such family reunification policies aid integration and therefore improve national security as “flimsy” and warned that the law is being abused.  

    “The flimsy argument that family reunification serves the purpose of 'integration' becomes a laughing stock. The 'Protection of Marriage and Family' must not be abused to openly assume security risks at the expense of the general public. Anyone who initiates and approves such decisions damages the country and jeopardizes the security of its citizens,” Dr. Weidel added.

    The top AfD official went on to call on the members of the Bundestag to oppose the law in the event of a vote.

    “I appeal to all prudent and responsible colleagues in the Bundestag to reject these plans without any ifs or buts,” she concluded.

    READ MORE: 'Islamization of Europe Has Deadly Consequences' — Senior AfD Official

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.

    Related:

    German Military Facing 'Biggest Crisis in Its History' – AfD Official
    'We Don't Want Germany to be Islamic Country in Future' - AfD MP
    AfD Official Claims German Government Attempted to Hide 'Failed Defense Policy'
    AfD Party Leader Legally Forces Facebook to Delete 'Nazi Bastard' Comment
    Five Most Wanted Daesh Leaders 'Just Captured' - Trump
    Tags:
    anti-immigrant, Refugees, migrant crisis, reunification, Daesh, German government, Alternative for Germany (AfD), Alice Weidel, Osama bin Laden, Germany, Europe, Syria, Berlin
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Some Facts You May Have Missed About Jordan's Ancient City of Petra
    Some Facts You May Have Missed About Jordan's Ancient City of Petra
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse