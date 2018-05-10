Register
19:38 GMT +310 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    An NHS sign is pictured at St Thomas' Hospital in front of the Big Ben clock face and the Elizabeth Tower on January 13, 2017 in London.

    Blow to UK Home Office After Immigrant NHS Data Share Deal Shut Down

    © AFP 2018 / Isabel Infantes
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A controversial deal sharing immigrant's confidential NHS records between Britain's Home Office and Department of Health has been suspended.

    The deal which fell in line with the former Home Secretary's "hostile environment" for immigrants, has been shelved following "serious concerns" raised by a committee of MPs. Immigration officials will no longer have the power to check NHS records of people the Home Office wished to deport.

    A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the government departments meant the NHS had to reveal names and addresses of people the Home Office suspected of being in the country illegally. 

    "Serious concerns" over patient confidentiality had been raised by the Health and Social Care Committee which reviewed the understanding made between the two government departments.

    The suspension of the data deal follows an amendment to the Data Protection Bill put down by Dr Sarah Wollaston, chair of the Commons health select committee.

    Digital Minister Margot James told MPs that the government had reflected on the concerns raised "and as a result, and with immediate effect, the data-sharing arrangements between the Home Office and the NHS have been amended."

    "Hostile Environment"

    In a statement published on Pharma Times, Dr Tim Dudderidge, president of Doctors of the World, said the decision was a "victory for doctors, patients and everyone who has fought for access to healthcare for the most vulnerable in our society."

    "The MoU made many patients too frightened to see a doctor. Within a health service founded upon the principle of putting patients first, the deal compromised patient confidentiality without the knowledge or consent of its doctors," Dr. Dudderidge added.

    READ MORE: Britain's Windrush Deportation Crisis Exposes 'Racist' Home Office — Witness

    Questions have been raised why the NHS fell under the remit of Theresa May's "hostile environment" for immigrants in the first place, involving doctors in the potential deportation of their patients.

    BuzzFeed news reported that between 2010 and 2014, confidential patient records were accessed 6.900 times. In 2016 that figure shot up to 8,100 in just 11 months.

    Professor Helen Stokes-Lampard, chair of the Royal College of GPs told Pharma Times is was a "victory for common sense."

    "We are extremely pleased and relieved that the Government has suspended the data-sharing agreement that has been in place with NHS Digital — it is a huge victory for common sense, for civil rights and for high-quality patient care."

    ​Immigration staff will only be able to ask for data to trace people in danger of being deported if they've committed a serious crime. 

    READ MORE: UK Hostile Environment Policy — A Strategy to 'Alienate the Vulnerable'

    Related:

    Fix the NHS! Thousands Join London Demo Over Healthcare Spending (VIDEO, PHOTOS)
    UK Prime Minister 'Architect' of 'Hostile' Racist Environment - Think Tank
    UK Hostile Environment Policy - A Strategy To ‘Alienate The Vulnerable’
    Report: Foreign Criminals Disappear More Easily Under UK's 'Hostile Environment'
    'Balls' is Veteran Tory MP's One-Word Response to Sputnik Over Amber Rudd
    Tags:
    patients' personal data, confidential information, patient data, patients, doctors, UK Home Office, National Health Service (NHS), Theresa May, Great Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Some Facts You May Have Missed About Jordan's Ancient City of Petra
    Some Facts You May Have Missed About Jordan's Ancient City of Petra
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse