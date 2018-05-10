Register
16:36 GMT +310 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Fruit

    It's Not All Sour: What Brexit Means for the Bread & Butter of UK Food Industry

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 20

    UK's current trade relations with the European Union have been credited for putting high-quality and well-priced food on the British table. A new government report indicates things will go south for the UK's food market post Brexit. Future in non-EU trade avenues and boost for domestic production potential have also come to light.

    In its paper 'Brexit: food prices and availability' published on May 10, the EU Energy and Environment Sub-Committee reported on the potential impacts of Brexit on the price and availability of food for UK consumers.        

    Among the concerns voiced by the UK government committee was the unease that even in the 'best case' divorce scenario — with no tariffs and few customs barriers — international rules would oblige the UK to conduct more customs and borders checks than is currently the case.

    Form an Orderly Queue

    If no agreement is reached between London and Brussels and Britain quits the EU customs union with no alternative arrangement in place, there will be an increase in tariffs affecting prices.

    READ MORE: 'Eating All 3 Cakes': UK's EU Customs Union Mess and Why Turkey Setup is a No Go

    The committee referred to statements by Andrew Opie, Director of Food and Sustainability at the British Retail Consortium (BRC), who said the BRC had calculated the likely increase in retail price attributable solely to tariffs was 5-29% for beef, 6-32% for cheddar cheese, 9-18% for tomatoes and 5-10% for broccoli.

    "The reason for the range is we do not know how domestic producers would react to price increases… would they raise their prices or would they put more of their own product on the UK market if they face tariffs to export to the EU," the BRC said.

    Absence of some form of a frictionless trade setup between UK and EU could lead to queues of food-delivering lorries, ships and planes on Britain's borders. This has caused concerns about the time that additional checks on food imports would take, according to the published government paper.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in central London on April 18, 2018, as she heads to the weekly Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) session in the House of Commons.
    © AFP 2018 / Tolga Akmen
    Discord in the House of May: Tory MPs Clash Over UK's Future in EU Customs Union
    "Currently due to frictionless borders, even the most perishable products such as soft fruit can be transported from Spain but still have 5 days shelf life in store or fresh beef can be transported from Ireland, minced and still have up to 10 days shelf life. Delays due to border controls will reduce the life of products in the home, driving up food waste or, in the worst cases meaning it is unproductive to put it into store. We know where SPS [Sanitary and Phytosanitary] checks are applied to products from outside the EU such as processed meat coming into the UK that additional checks can take up to 2 days which is not feasible for a fresh supply chain," the BRC has been quoted in the report.

    Self-Sufficiency

    The EU is the leading foreign supplier of food consumed in the UK (30%), while Africa supplies 5 %, and Asia, North and South America all provided a 4% share. Based on the farm-gate value of unprocessed food in 2016, the UK supplied just under half (49%) of the food consumed in the UK.

    UK self-sufficiency has been declining for the past 30 years and the new trade rules imposed by Brexit could stimulate the UK to produce more of its own food, the report says. With limited competition from imports "domestic production in the food processing industry will expand under all Brexit scenarios, with this growth in domestic production ranging from 0.9 per cent under the soft EEA membership Brexit to 9.2 per cent under the pessimistic no deals Brexit," as suggested by the UK Trade Policy Observatory.

    The organization, however, warned the growth in domestic production will come at the expense of higher domestic prices for consumers.

    Leaving the EU would give Britain the opportunity to improve support it gives to its farmers, making farming more productive, improving the quality of the food and enhancing natural environment, according to a recent statement by the UK Environment Secretary Michael Gove.

    Outside the EU Box

    With the exit from the European bloc looming and the officially announced plan to leave the customs union, Britain is largely on the lookout for non-EU trade partners in all sectors, as well as food.

    Every non-EU trade deal is hailed as a success. Export market in Saudi Arabia for British lamb has been reopened, as per the deal — worth an estimated £25 million over the next five years — secured by the UK government in February 2018. UK lamb will also be back on dinner plates across Kuwait, following the 2017 deal worth up to £15 million.

    The UK exported £625 million worth of food and drink to the Gulf region in 2016, including £80 million of cereal and £22 million of cheese.

    The chairman of the EU Energy and Environment Sub-Committee Lord Teverson stressed that Britain needs a comprehensive food policy to tackle a series of complex issues faced by the UK food industry and urged the "government to produce one with some urgency."

    Earlier this week, the UK Prime Minister Theresa May said that the UK would leave the EU customs union in 2020, when the Brexit transition period ends, pointing out that work on customs arrangements with the EU currently remains a priority.

    Related:

    Don't Bring Me Down, Brexit: Popular Foods Fall Victim to 'Shrinkflation'
    Hard Brexit May Sweep Thousands of Agri-Food Manufacturing Jobs in N Ireland
    Britain’s Fine Wine Business Could Taste Bittersweet After Brexit
    Tags:
    customs union, food, prices, trade, agriculture, European Economic Area (EEA), European Union, Europe, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Some Facts You May Have Missed About Jordan's Ancient City of Petra
    Some Facts You May Have Missed About Jordan's Ancient City of Petra
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse