Brussels Police Checking Info About Armed Suspects at S Railway Station (PHOTO)

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The Belgian police are verifying information about armed men at the Brussels-South railway station, also known as Gare du Midi, a representative of the district’s police told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"At the moment, we are checking reports of eyewitnesses that there could be one or two armed persons at the station. Someone allegedly heard the sound similar to a shot, but the evacuation was not carried out, we are clarifying the situation," the police spokesperson said, adding that there were no casualties as a result of the incident.

​Earlier in the day, local media reported that a "loud bang" caused a brief panic and people started to flee the station. According to the reports, no one has been injured.