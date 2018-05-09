Brussels Police Checking Info About Armed Suspects at S Railway Station (PHOTO)

"At the moment, we are checking reports of eyewitnesses that there could be one or two armed persons at the station. Someone allegedly heard the sound similar to a shot, but the evacuation was not carried out, we are clarifying the situation," the police spokesperson said, adding that there were no casualties as a result of the incident.
Paniek na geweerschot in Brussels station https://t.co/Z66NFUH9PW pic.twitter.com/I3NgR7irer— Eindhovens Dagblad (@ED_nieuwsfeed) 9 мая 2018 г.
Earlier in the day, local media reported that a "loud bang" caused a brief panic and people started to flee the station. According to the reports, no one has been injured.
All comments
Show new comments (0)