Register
20:30 GMT +309 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks at a rally in advance of tonight's debate with Owen Smith at a Labour Leadership Campaign event in Glasgow, Scotland, August 25, 2016.

    UK PM's Post-Brexit Customs Union Proposals Are 'Implausible' – Corbyn

    © REUTERS / Russell Cheyne
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Proposals for the UK to remain part of the EU’s customs union have been meet with opposition from politicians, including members of the ruling Conservative Party. Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn is the latest senior politician to slam UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s proposed post-Brexit customs union arrangement.

    Corbyn describes PM May’s customs unions plans as “implausible” during the weekly session of Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) in the House of Commons today, as reported by the Guardian newspaper.

    UK border
    CC BY 2.0 / Manuel Gonzalez Noriega
    UK to Leave Customs Union When Brexit Transition Period Ends in 2020 - May's Spokesman

    “They [the British government] have two options, neither of which are workable. They have wasted weeks working up proposals that the EU said was unworkable, that her own foreign secretary described as crazy,” Leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn said on Wednesday.

    His comments come after the UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson described May’s customs union plan as a "crazy system" earlier this week.

    READ MORE: 'Crazy System': Boris Johnson Hits Out at May's Brexit Customs Plan

    The leader of the opposition went on to claim that the negotiations are a “shambles” and said the House of Commons should debate key bills related to the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.

    “These negotiations are in a shambles. This house is being denied the opportunity to debate crucial legislation affecting the future of our economy and communities all over Britain. When will we debate the trade bill and the customs bill? She’s [the PM] had 23 months to get ready for it.”

    PM May retaliated by calling Labour’s proposed post-Brexit customs union arrangement with the EU as “crazy” and said work is still being done to find a solution.

    “What’s crazy is a leader of the opposition who for years opposed [US trade deal] TTIP and now favors a policy which would mean Labour signing up to TTIP with no say in it whatsoever,” British Prime Minister Theresa May said on May 9.

    British negotiators have struggled to find a suitable arrangement with their EU counterparts in Brexit talks, and the government has suffered a string of defeats to its EU Withdrawal Bill in the House of Lords, with the most recent defeat, on Tuesday, backing the UK’s continued membership of EU agencies.

    READ MORE: UK Government Once Again Defeated in House of Lords on EU Bill

    Related:

    UK to Leave Customs Union When Brexit Transition Period Ends in 2020 - Spokesman
    'Crazy System': Boris Johnson Hits Out at May's Brexit Customs Plan
    UK PM May Slammed for Silencing Eurosceptics Amid Brexit Talks
    UK Prime Minister Signals Determination to Leave EU Customs Union Post-Brexit
    MEP Predicts UK PM May's 'Unstable' Gov't Collapse Before Brexit
    Tags:
    customs union, Brexit, UK Government, Labour party, Jeremy Corbyn, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, Europe, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stars From Heaven and Inferno Inmates: Whom Met Gala 2018 Brings to New York
    Stars From Heaven and Inferno Inmates: Whom Met Gala 2018 Brings to New York
    Handout
    Handout
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse