Register
19:07 GMT +308 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    British Businesses Must Do More to Stamp Out Modern Slavery in Supply Chains

    Modern Day Slavery in Britain 'Laid Bare' by New Report

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    110

    A new in-depth report on modern slavery in the UK has been published and reveals the number of British victims of human trafficking has shot up by 362 percent.

    Intelligence has been gathered from the transport, food, agriculture, construction, manufacturing industries — plus nail bars, car washes, shellfish gathering and cleaning; the findings are described as "horrific" by Kevin Hyland, the UK's Anti Slavery Commissioner.

    Data reveals men from ethnic Roma communities are most likely involved in criminal activities, with the UK and France described as the main destination for trafficked Romanian children.

    Victims from Vietnam have been linked to nail bars, shellfish gathering, cannabis cultivation and prostitution, meanwhile Romanian workers are linked to car washes and food processing.

    The report, 'The Nature and Scale of Labour Exploitation Across All Sectors Within the United Kingdom' is published by the government's Gangmasters & Labour Abuse Authority.

    "The sad reality is that the criminality that drives exploitation and slavery is quite close to home in the towns, cities and countryside in which we live and work," Roger Bannister, interim chief executive of GLAA said in a statement. 

    "The barbaric nature of modern slavery means it destroys the lives of its victims, which is why we introduced the world-leading Modern Slavery Act 2015 and increased the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority funding by £2.6 million a year to tackle modern slavery and wider labour exploitation." Victoria Atkins, Minister for Crime, Safeguarding and Vulnerability said in a statement. 

    READ MORE: Nail Bar Gang Exposed for Exploiting Teenagers in UK

    In contrast to data from the National Referral Mechanism (NRM) which suggests Vietnamese, British and Albanian were the most common nationalities exploited for work, the GLAA finds exploitation of Romanian workers is most frequently reported. Forced labor accounts for a third of all exploitation, the majority of victims are from Eastern Europe.

    READ MORE: Family 'Devastated' After Man Lived & Died as Modern Slave in London

    Social Media

    Social media is being used to recruit people, victims arrive in the UK ready to work for a job that doesn't exist. "Social media, particularly Facebook, is being used for job advertising, with introductions being made between victim and exploiter using this method," the report says. 

    Victims are discovering websites promising people jobs without the need to speak English by typing in "work in England" but these jobs often don't exist and Skype, FaceTime and online messenger services are used as a platform to strike up relationships with potential victims and perpetrators.

    READ MORE: Cyber Slavery Rises As Criminals Sink Deeper Online

    Travel

    Minibus and coach services provide routes from Lithuania, Romania and Bulgaria, often costing US$202 (£150) per person each way, the ticket paid by the exploiter, leaving the victim in debt before they even arrive, according to the report. 

    Intelligence gathered by the GLAA also reveals non EU nationals have been brought to the UK for no other reason but to use them for slave labor by exploiting immigration controls (including the Common Travel Area) and visa systems. Some may have paid smugglers money to get to the UK, unaware they would be forced to work as a slave once they arrived.

    According to data from the European Migrant Smuggling Centre, 17,500 migrants were suspected of being smuggled into the UK in 2016.

    READ MORE: Reality of Modern Slavery: 'Trafficked to Wash British Cars in Plain Sight'

    Money

    New banking systems have also been highlighted as a threat. "There are reports of workers being paid by 'E-Card' where funds are accessed via log-in details sent by email. There are known occasions where the email addresses are controlled by the exploiter." The report states.

    A new banking system called "Pockit" has been highlighted by the GLAA for being used in this way.

    The UK construction sector employs approximately three million people and is a high risk industry for labor exploitation. The supply chains in the industry make spotting exploitation extremely difficult. Workers live in caravans in conditions frequently described as inhumane, unsafe and overcrowded and receive as little as  US$ 6 — 12 (£5 —£10) a day.

    READ MORE: Damning Report Exposes UK Gov't Failure to Tackle Modern Slavery

    Related:

    Report Calls Out British Companies for Not Complying With Modern Slavery Law
    Surge in Child Exploitation in UK Sees Record Number of Slavery Victims
    Coca-Cola Takes to Smart Tech to Tackle Slavery in Supply Chain
    Pregnant Victims of Modern Slavery left 'Isolated' in London - Charity
    Tags:
    sexual exploitation, car wash, Child Exploitation, Slavery, nail, exploitation, Great Britain, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Photo Timeline of Devastating Hawaiian Volcanic Eruption
    Photo Timeline of Devastating Hawaiian Volcanic Eruption
    Handout
    Handout
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse