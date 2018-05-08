Jihadi Housewives: French Government Faces Threat From the Women of Daesh

A new report compiled by French investigators sheds new light on the role of women in Islamist terrorist groups and the threat they may pose upon their arrival to Europe.

Paris has long underestimated French women who joined the ranks of the terrorist group Daesh* in Syria, regarding them as mere housewives, according to a report compiled by the French Department of Justice recently obtained by Le Monde.

According to the newspaper, the department’s findings are based on court hearings of French women who returned home after joining Daesh.

"Although several French women were forced into joining Daesh by their husbands, most of the female recruits interviewed on their return to France expressed an attachment to the jihadist project," the document stated.

The study reveals that the women joined the terrorist organizations due to their dislike of the West and due to appeal of the concept of Islamic caliphateb which would allow them to freely practice their faith.

Also, despite the fact that the jihadists’ ideology bans women from fighting, some of the interviewed ladies claimed they were allowed to be a part of Daesh’s so called ‘police’.

"We may have been a bit naïve at the start, thinking that women were following their husbands and just sticking to domestic chores in Syria," public prosecutor Francois Molins was quoted by The Local as saying.

Daesh terrorists have previously staged a number of terrorist attacks in France, claiming they were acts of retaliation for Paris’ military actions against the group.

The deadliest of the attacks to date took place in November 2015, when gunmen and suicide bombers carried out a coordinated series of strikes across the French capital, leaving a total of 130 people dead and some 368 injured.

*Daesh, also known as ISIL/ISIS/IS, is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.